Expulsion of French Cameroun Diplomat: Biya treads gingerly with Biden

Fearful of attracting the ire of a Biden administration that is already rather ill-disposed towards Yaoundé, the Cameroonian foreign ministry is staying silent in the wake of the expulsion of one of its diplomats from the United States over allegations of ill-treatment.

The new U.S. Administration sent Minister Laurent Esso’s niece, Michelle Esso, who has been the chief spy out of the United States and she has been declared persona non grata.

The US has already indicated that Cameroon is a country which needs to be watched very carefully because of the gross human rights abuses taking place in the country, especially within the context of the Southern Cameroons crisis.

President Biden clearly holds that the Yaoundé government is persecuting Southern Cameroonians for purely linguistic purposes.

Michelle Esso is paying a huge price for working for the ruling CPDM crime syndicate in Yaoundé and some of the errors and sins of her uncle, Laurent Esso, who is the current Minister of State, Justice and Keeper of the Seal that has usurped power and has opted to make things terribly hard for Cameroonians.

By Chi Prudence Asong with files from Soter Agbaw-Ebai and Africa Intelligence





