Exiled Southern Cameroons leader says time for French Cameroun troops to leave

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima has renewed the call for the withdrawal of troops from La Republique du Cameroun, especially army soldiers from the Beti-Ewondo extractions, from the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

“Time is ripe for us to become a country with complete sovereignty and it’s military, where there are no French Cameroun troops, most importantly the Beti-Ewondo military personnel who have been killing innocent Southern Cameroons civilians,” Vice President Dabney Yerima said on Monday.

Yerima also underlined the need for an end to disputes among Restoration groups particularly those in the diaspora.

The roasting of vulnerable people is nothing new during this conflict that has already sent thousands of Southern Cameroonians to an early grave.

Kwakwa and Ngarbuh are still fresh in many minds. In Kwakwa, an old woman and a sick old man were roasted alive by Francophone army soldiers from the ruling Beti Ewondo tribes in French Cameroun.

In Ngarbuh, the Francophone dominated military gunned down scores of people and set homes ablaze, leaving many calcinated in their homes. These were young children and pregnant women who had nothing to do with the insurgency that has been playing out in Southern Cameroons for over four years.

The Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime clearly holds that burning the homes of the poor and innocent Southern Cameroonians will cause the population to discontinue its support to Ambazonia Restoration Forces even when it has not been really proven that the population is supporting the fighters.

The Francophone government of Cameroon has no pity for anybody. The death of children and pregnant women during this fighting does not arouse any pity in government officials. 88-year-old Biya and his Beti kinsmen have one objective – proving that they can win a war – and the generals leading the troops clearly hold that the crisis is an opportunity for them to enrich themselves.

The Yaoundé regime has been unleashing its army soldiers on the Southern Cameroons population just to demonstrate its strength. In Santa in the Northwest region some months ago, troops loyal to the Biya regime mowed down some 20 young men in a hotel and the country’s territorial administration minister, Atanga Nji Paul, argued that the boys were fighters even when it was proven that it was the same government that had invited those boys to that hotel for reasons only known to Atanga Nji.

By Chi Prudence Asong