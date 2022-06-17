European Commission recommends EU ‘candidate status’ for Ukraine

The European Commission proposes to give Ukraine the status of a candidate for European Union membership, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, adding that this was on understanding that Ukraine carry out number of reforms.

“Ukraine has clearly demonstrated the country’s aspiration and the country’s determination to live up to European values and standards,” she told reporters in Brussels.

For her statement, von der Leyen wore Ukraine’s colours, a yellow blazer over a blue shirt.