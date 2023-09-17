Eto’o meets FIFA President in Paris

Football development was at the heart of the discussions when Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) President and Indomitable Lions legend Samuel Eto’o visited FIFA President Gianni Infantino at FIFA’s Paris hub on Thursday.

“I was pleased to meet FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o in Paris,” Mr Infantino said. “We discussed football, including the positive impact of the various FIFA Forward initiatives implemented in his football-loving country and how FIFA can continue to collaborate to help in the development of the sport in the country.

“I am grateful to all involved with football in Cameroon for the work in reaching and touching more lives positively through our beautiful game and want to encourage them to keep up the good work.”

Four FIFA Forward projects aimed at developing football in Cameroon have been conducted since 2016 for a total funding of nearly USD 10 million.

The renovation of the Odza Technical Centre, the FCF’s headquarters, was a particularly significant initiative. It has traditionally served as the national teams’ training base and is the focal point of Cameroonian football. Eto’o, who became FCF President in December 2021, described it as a “massive asset that’ll enable Cameroonian football to develop far more quickly”.

The meeting also featured discussions about infrastructure development, improvements in both the local league and players’ conditions, and brand new development projects under the FIFA Forward 3.0 initiative, which is in line with the contract of agreed objectives between FIFA and FECAFOOT.

