Eto’o fires warning to opponents ahead of AFCON 2023

FECAFOOT president, Samuel Eto’o has issued a warning to the other countries participating in the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be wary of Cameroon.

The Indomitable Lions were drawn in Group B alongside Guinea, Senegal, and The Gambia ahead of the competition, which starts on January 14 in Ivory Coast.

The former Barcelona striker was part of the squad that won the continental showpiece in 2000 and 2002 and believes his side can claim the title again next year.

Although they are not considered one of the favourites, Eto’o believes the 2017 champions can spring a surprise at the tournament. The former Chelsea forward said, via BSN Sports.

“It is true that we are not expected on the final podium, but do not forget that we are Cameroon and Cameroon remains Cameroon,” he cautioned.

“We will humbly go to Ivory Coast and share this moment of happiness with our African brothers, and we hope that our team will have one of the best performances in this tournament.”

Cameroon won their fifth title six years ago after defeating seven-time champions, Egypt 2-1 in the final.

Source: Sportsbriefnews