Eneo announces power cuts to complete planned repairs throughout Yaoundé

Energy provider Eneo Cameroon has warned users that it would implement a planned power cut across most areas of Yaoundé 06:30-18:30 May 21. The interruption is to allow technicians to undertake improvements to the electricity network. Details on the affected areas, duration of power cuts were not made public.

Traffic disruptions are possible in affected areas due to malfunctioning traffic signals. Businesses without backup generators may suspend operations for the duration of the power disruptions.

Mobile voice and data services could be negatively impacted. Power disruptions could also affect ATMs and fueling stations.

Blackouts could adversely affect security protocols, including alarm systems and electronic fences; opportunistic criminal activity could increase during the electricity disruptions.