Douala: Former Minister’s son killed

Fabien Haiwe Adoum, son of the former Minister of Sports and Physical Education Adouma Garoua was reportedly murdered by unknown gunmen at his residence in Douala.

The 20-year-old’s body was discovered on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in a state of decomposition.

Fabien Haiwe Adoum’s relatives said he disappeared since last week and was found following a very strong and unpleasant smell that rocked the entire neighborhood.

Alerted following this macabre discovery, the fire department removed the corpse to one of the Douala mortuaries and an investigation was opened to clarify the cause and circumstances of this death.

Fabien Haiwe Adoum recently completed his studies at the Saint Jerome Catholic University in Douala defending his thesis less than two weeks ago and obtained a degree in engineering in front of his dad Adouma Garoua.

By John Shufai

The reporter is not a staff with Cameroon Concord News Group