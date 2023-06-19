Douala: Biya regime installs surveillance cameras to boost security

Cameroon has installed surveillance cameras in Douala to enhance security, an official has said.

The newly installed cameras are aimed at ensuring wider online monitoring and surveillance as well as helping police curb crime, said Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, secretary general of the presidency.

The move is one of the answers to new forms of crime and persistent terrorist attacks and threats to public order in some parts of the country, Ngoh said Thursday while officially inaugurating the National Command Center for video surveillance in Douala, the economic capital of the country.

Cameroon aims to eventually install 24,000 surveillance cameras in its 10 regional capitals as well as border towns, Ngoh said.

Source: Xinhuanet