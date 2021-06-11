Disgraced Cameroonian Head of State rushed to a Yaoundé hospital

The disgraced president Paul Biya (88) was hospitalized for the first time in his country of birth late on Wednesday after he reportedly suffered a minor vascular incident, Cameroon Intelligence Report sources in Yaoundé said.

We gathered that Biya did not spend a night in the hospital facility as his private doctor who is now a powerful personality in his entourage revealed that his general condition was satisfactory.

Our Yaoundé city reporter who contributed to this report said members of the Biya family had feared that the corrupt Francophone leader had probably suffered a stroke.

Biya has high blood pressure and has been suffering from arteriosclerosis.

Nobody in the current Ngute government including the so-called ruling CPDM barons have access to the president’s bill of health. The regime and its media war lords are now teleguiding the focus on Niat Marcel, leader of the House of Senate and the constitutional next-of-kin to Biya.

A medic at the National Social Insurance Hospital in Yaoundé, where the 88-year-old recently had an examination was heard saying that Etoudi warned the management of the hospital not to release any information on the nature of the illness of the head of state.

French speaking Africans have little faith in medical bulletins about their leader’s health. In Guinea, Gabon, Togo, Ivory Coast, heads of state have died after hiding their various cancers from the public. The late Omar Bongo of Gabon was diagnosed with HIV but with French support issued fake medical reports for decades.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde