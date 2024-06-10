Death of Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders

On behalf of the team at Reporters Without Borders’ international secretariat, its offices and sections, and their boards of directors, I am deeply saddened to announce the death, at the age of 53, of Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders International and director-general of Reporters Without Borders, following a battle with cancer.

Since taking up this position in 2012, Christophe Deloire has transformed the association, marked by renewed growth and impact, into a global champion for the defence of journalism.

Christophe demonstrated a colossal energy to defend the freedom, independence and pluralism of journalism across all continents in a context of informational chaos. Present on all fronts, during field operations or negotiations for the release of journalists, he fought relentlessly and with an unwavering conviction for his life’s cause : journalism and the right to information.

Since his death has been announced, we have received numerous messages from journalists previously detained or held hostage paying tribute to him, proof of the efficiency of his action at Reporters Without Borders.

We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Perrine, his son Nathan, his parents, and all those close to him.

Thank you for being by our side as we continue this fight, that is more important than ever, as Christophe would have wanted.

REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS (RSF)

Pierre Haski, President of Reporters Without Borders