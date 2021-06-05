Dabney Yerima: Southern Cameroons resistance is stronger than ever

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima says the people of Ambazonia are now stronger than ever as the resistance sails through its fourth year.

“Several French Cameroun cabinet ministers said that Biya and French Cameroun have won the war against our nation. I tell you my people, I do not know of any resistance that has been predicted as much as the Southern Cameroons to collapse,” Yerima said on Thursday during a cabinet meeting.

“Biya, Mukete, Achidi, Fru Ndi, Ngolle Ngolle, Mengot, Fame Ndongo, Issa Tchiroma, Philemon Yang from the very beginning of the struggle said that the Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia uprising would not last for a month.”

“Recently, a certain Paul Atanga Nji said the same thing claiming that French Cameroun head of state Paul Biya has won the war against Ambazonia Restoration Forces. But by the Grace of the Almighty God our struggle and your Ambazonia Interim Government not only have not collapse but have become stronger” Yerima said.

Vice President Yerima told members of the war cabinet that President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and the Ambazonia Interim Government will not surrender but rather continue the trip to Buea by overcoming all France and French Cameroun obstacles.

The War in Ambazonia has already claimed at least 40 000 lives, almost all of them civilian children, men and women, murdered by Cameroun troops in a series of targeted killings, organized massacres, and killings by fire in over 400 villages burnt down to ashes across Ambazonia. Over half a million people have been forcibly displaced as refugees living in various countries and especially in refugee camps in Nigeria.Over another half a million people have become IDPs hiding in forests, caves and hills due to forced displacement. Additionally, over 1.5 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster.

Republique du Cameroun uses not only arson and the destruction of food, livestock, and crops in the fields as weapons of war. It also uses rape. Rape of Ambazonian women and girls by Cameroun troops is systematic and widespread. This agonizing situation is compounded by the fact that a high percentage of Cameroun troops are HIV positive and also has other STDs. When they rape they infect the women and girls. This appears to be part of the genocide agenda of Cameroun. Reports are now emerging of scores of school girls raped, impregnated and infected by Republique du Cameroun’s troops. This poses a nightmare not only of the HIV and STD infections but also of rampant teenage pregnancies. Cameroun troops have burnt down health facilities and killed health workers in rural and semi-urban areas. Accessing health facilities or health practitioners is a huge challenge for rural and semi-urban folks.

By Isong Asu in London