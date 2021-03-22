Dabney Yerima: La republique du Cameroun army has failed to break Ambazonian resistance

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima says the Biya French Cameroun war against the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, which French President Emmanuel Macron embraced and is providing financial support and military hardware under his decentralization flagship policy has failed to bring the Ambazonia resistance to its knees.

VP Yerima made the remarks during a recent press briefing in the United Republic of Tanzania in which the exiled Ambazonian leader expressed his country’s condolences to Tanzania over the death of President Magufuli.

“For over four years now, we have shown the world our ability to resist French backed French Cameroun genocidal campaign that simply targets innocent Southern Cameroons civilians in order to bring us to our knees” Yerima observed.

He was referring to the current Southern Cameroons crisis which started in 2016, that was a strike by teachers and lawyers, in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon. The professionals, supported by British Southern Cameroons citizens of their areas, protested the unfair use of the French language and unjustified appointments of French speakers in their territories. Cameroon has been passing for a bilingual country.

By 2017, the situation had spiralled out of control and developed into a fully-fledged separatist war. Both government forces and separatists are now bogged down in a conflict that observers say, can only be resolved through dialogue.

Elsewhere in his press conference, Vice President Dabney Yerima stated that in the face of all French Cameroun military onslaught “Southern Cameroonians on Ground 1, Ground Zero, and those in the West are not just surviving, but we are stronger and more determined, more than ever, to decide our own destiny.”

By Isong Asu in London





