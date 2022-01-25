Dabney Yerima: Ambazonia revolution means striving to target the French Cameroun enemy not jockeying for positions

The exiled leader of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima has outlined some important aspects of the Southern Cameroons resistance against La Republique du Cameroun in the five year old conflict.

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government noted recently that the Ambazonia revolution means striving to target the French Cameroun enemy anywhere in Ground Zero.

Comrade Dabney Yerima touched on various fields of the Southern Cameroons struggle and pointed out that many Southern Cameroonians in the diaspora have failed in providing the support and care to the people in Ground Zero who are now facing an enemy that is trying to put them against the Ambazonia revolutionary establishments.

Vice President Dabney Yerima stated that the hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations in Southern Cameroons territory is illegal and constitute a vast campaign of the French Cameroun enemy to upend the thoughts of the people of Southern Cameroons and destroy their faith and beliefs in the Anglo-Saxon tradition.

“In the face of this genocidal campaign going on in our homeland, some of those so-called Southern Cameroons front line leaders must ask themselves where they stand on the front of truth and falsehood and how they expand the main ideals and foundations of the Ambazonia revolution,” Dabney Yerima furthered.

Vice President Yerima also cited the happenings in Maryland USA saying that it is indeed shameful, disgusting and disgraceful.

“Front line leaders must be role models in all aspects in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, especially in difficult times like this not jockeying for positions and cheap money,” Yerima said.

By Isong Asu in London