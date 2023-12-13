Criminal Biya Francophone officials must be brought to justice

Southern Cameroons top official says criminal French Cameroun authorities must be brought to trial for their atrocities against the Ambazonian nation, stressing that the Ambazonia Interim Government is seriously following up on the matter at the International Criminal Court.

Comrade Dabney Yerima, Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government, made the remarks on Tuesday during a telephone conversation with some Ground Zero commanders in Esu in the Northern Zone of Southern Cameroons.

Yerima stressed that criminal officials of the Biya French Cameroun regime must be tried and that the Southern Cameroons Department of Foreign Affairs headed by Professor Carlson Anyangwe has placed particular focus on the issue.

The top Southern Cameroons official went on to sharply criticize some Southern Cameroons traditional rulers for their refusal to cut off ties with the Yaoundé regime and expel Francophone civil administrators from ancestral lands.

“The Southern Cameroons liberation struggle is currently the root cause of unity among all Southern Cameroonians. Southern Cameroonians particularly those in the West are expected to alter their behavior, and put their words into actions,” Dabney Yerima stated.

Yaoundé has been waging a genocidal war after the people of Southern Cameroons declared an independent state known as the Federal Republic of Ambazonia seven years ago. The Biya Francophone regime has killed at least 10,000people, including more than 5000 children and 4,000 women.

By Toto Roland Motuba