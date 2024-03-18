CPDM criminals won’t live to see dream of defeating Ambazonia come true

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has condemned the latest military deployment in Southern Cameroons by the French Cameroun dictatorship in Yaoundé stressing that the Biya regime’s criminals will never see their pipe dream of the one and indivisible Cameroon come true.

Comrade Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Cameroon Concord News on Saturday in reaction to Cameroon government recent military deployment to Bui Division.

“Such deployments explicitly reveal the sinister intentions of our so called French speaking brothers against our dear Federal Republic of Ambazonia. Southern Cameroonians have been subjected to all forms of crimes against humanity for more than four decades. It, nevertheless, continues its honorable life of resistance more vigorously than ever,” Dabney Yerima said.

Dabney Yerima added that French Cameroun authorities should be reminded that nearly 25,000 Southern Cameroonians have sacrificed their lives over the past 6 years for the Federal Republic of Ambazonia to maintain its independence and strongly safeguard every iota of its territory.

“Those who are fighting with their lives for the glory and sovereignty of Southern Cameroons are men and women who come from all the nooks and crannies of Ambazonia,” Dabney Yerima stated.

“Francophone criminals, who are currently overseeing the massacring of Southern Cameroons women and children in order to compensate for their successful failures in La Republique du Cameroun, will never live to see their pipe dream of defeating Ambazonia fulfilled,” the exiled Southern Cameroons leader emphasized.

By Chi Prudence Asong