CPDM Crime Syndicate sanctions media outlets and practitioners

The National Communication Council (NCC) held its 43rd Ordinary session on August 8, 2024, examining five regulatory cases that resulted in disciplinary actions against media outlets and practitioners.

RIS Radio Suspended for Six Months

The NCC suspended RIS Radio and its Station Manager for six months following the airing of allegedly unfounded and offensive statements against Mr. Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic. The statements were made during the program “L’Editorial du Matin” presented by Sismondi Barlev Bidjocka on July 22, 2024.

Other Sanctions

– “Première Heure” print media organ, its Publisher, and journalist Alain Balomlog were suspended for one month for publishing unfounded and non-contradictory statements against Mr. Konde Jean Claude, Regional Delegate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Littoral Region.

– TV station Canal 2 International and journalist NGO Bitjaga Albertine received a warning for statements discrediting Mr. Paul Atanga Nji, Minister of Territorial Administration.

– Journalist Gnakwa Fangwa Duval of private TV station Equinoxe TV was suspended for one month for offensive accusations against Madeleine Tchuinte, Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation.

– “CAM 10 TV”, its General Manager, and journalist Nkono Mobe Claudia Chimène received a warning for undisclosed reasons.

Appeal to Respect Ethics and Deontology

The President of the National Communication Council appealed to media professionals to respect the ethics and deontology of the profession, emphasizing the importance of responsible journalism.

Source: CRTV