CPDM Crime Syndicate: Minister Nalova warns against expelling pregnant girls from school

Cameroon’s Minister of Secondary Education, Pauline Nalova Lyonga said on Tuesday she was appalled by the news of the dismissal of girls who get pregnant in school and warned that the practice must not continue.

“This practice is against the government policy of keeping all students in school without discrimination. It is also contrary to the government’s policy of promoting gender equality and preventing the dismissal of vulnerable students. It has caused girls to drop out of school,” Lyonga said in a statement on Tuesday.

School officials need to allow confirmed pregnant students to continue with school activities until the 26th week of pregnancy after which she may request to be placed on maternity leave. School officials should also authorize pregnant students to return to school after giving birth, she added.

It is estimated that around half of girls in Cameroon drop out of school because of pregnancy and childbirth.

Source: Xinhuanet