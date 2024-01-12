CPDM Crime Syndicate: Minister Nalova promotes use of locally produced textbooks

Cameroon’s Minister of Secondary Education Pauline Nalova Lyonga has called for efforts to promote the use of textbooks written by Cameroonians for vocational education programs.

She was speaking at a ceremony Wednesday to hand over textbooks on industrial techniques to some technical and vocational schools in the country.

“The ceremony today is a clear sign that we are not condemned to read textbooks written by Europeans,” Lyonga told reporters during the event in Yaounde, the Cameroonian capital.

“Africans can write their own textbooks. These are textbooks written by Cameroonians for Cameroonians, and they will be used in classes,” she said. “So we have reached the level where we are producing our own textbooks. That is our pride.”

Source: Xinhunaet