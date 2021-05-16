CPDM Crime Syndicate: Minister Mengot’s bullying campaign generates stress among militants

There seem to be a mad rush in Yaoundé for those who still believe in the CPDM criminality. When you take a look at the number of people who have paid for the burial of the Senate Vice-President, Chief Mukete, and Member of Parliament, Emilia Lifaka Monjowa, who died a few days apart, you would think those pouring money into the account set up by the Minister in Charge of Special Duties at the Presidency, Victor Mengot Arrey Nkongho, are doing so happily.

On the surface, all is fine, but if you scratch beyond the surface, you will find out the truth. Like most Cameroonians, these CPDM civil servants are also struggling, but they cannot complain. The CPDM creed is that “thou shall not complain even when you are hurting.”

These miserable members of the crime syndicate have been caught between the rock and a hard place. He who eats, drinks and dances with the devil will always be miserable and this all too true with the fake members of the ruling CPDM.

Many are contributing against their will. Mengot’s surrogates are breathing down their throats and since all of them are hoping that their affiliation with the ruling CPDM could one day yield a small appointment, they are emptying their piggy banks just to please Mengot whom they think will one day recommend them.

Behind the scenes, the grumbling is getting louder. CPDM members in the Southwest region are sick and tired of their own party that is causing their blood pressure to be skyrocketing. They claim that money is hard to come by, but power-hungry elites like Victor Mengot are intimidating them into spending their last penny.

According to a CPDM member who contacted our London Bureau Chief, many of those contributing are doing so against their wish. She said that CPDM members were paying that money with lots of regrets, especially as they are facing huge challenges in paying their bills.

“Our people are paying in anger and under a cloud of intimidation. Mengot is clearly a bully. Why wasn’t there a drive when W.N.O Effiom died,” she asked.

“Chief Tabeta, Chief Akomara and others had nothing despite dying recently? Why should there be double standards in the contributions,” she added.

“Our people can’t pay for hospital consultations in Manyu and Mengot has never bothered. All other Divisions are given CFAF 2 million without fund drives. Why must the people of Manyu be tasked to pay for people who are not even from Manyu Division,” our source asked angrily.

“Now Mengot intends to give small amounts as gestures to the families of our Chiefs who died recently. Why did he not think about that before they were buried? This is an insult,” she added.

“Will he present an account of the money at the end of the exercise,” our source quipped.

Below is a list of those who have been bullied into paying for the burial of the two personalities who are supposed to receive allocations from the government.

Manyu Contribution towards funerals of Hon. Nfon V. MUKETE & Hon. Emilia LIFAKA

No Name Amount

1 H.E Victor Mengot 500,000

2 Sen. Nfor Tabetando 500,000

3 Pr. Echu George 200,000

4 Chief AKO TAKEM Chancel 200,000

5 Pr Gloria Some A. 50,000

6 Dr Nkengasu W. oben 30,000

7 Hon. Tanyi TEKU TEKU 150,000

8 H.E MBENG Martin 300,000

9 Mr Edward ABE ETAWO 20,000

10 Pr.ENOWOROCK George 30,000

11 Mr. MANOJI Benedict MUMA 30,000

12 Bar. ABANG TABI Andy 20,000

13 Pr. George ELAMBO NKENG 150,000

14 Hon. AKA Martin 150,000

15 Mr Enoh Peter AYUK 100,000

16 HRM Dr. ORUH Julius AGBOR 20,000

17 HRM MBI ORU Michael 20,000

18 Mr Tambi Joe 20,000

19 Mr AGBOR OBEN E. 25,000

20 Mr Manghe Donatus Asu 100,000

21 Mr Ojong Stephen Ayukogem 20,000

22 Dr Agbor Ambang 50,000

23 Mr OBEN James Agbor 20,000

24 Dr Eyere Mispa Tambe 50,000

25 Pr. MBU Robinson 150,000

26 Mr.AKO Harrison EKU 10,000

27 Dr Etah Collins Ayuk 100,000

28 Hon. Johana Agborntui.Ebangha 150,000

29 Mme NDIEP ASSAM MBIWAN 25,000

30 Pr Agborbechem Peter 30,000

31 Dr Carl Enow Ngachu 100,000

32 Dr EGBE Samuel 30,000

33 Mr Tanyitiku Enohachou Bayee 150,000

34 Mrs Ayuk Sera 30,000

35 Dr Tambi Sammy Ako 100,000

36 Mr Ekwalle Martin Ekwalle 50,000

37 Sir Eyong Echaw Nat 15,000

38 Mr AKAT Fidelis 50,000

39 Dr Etta Arreybessong AKO 25,000

40 Dr Etengene Johanes OJONG 20,000

41 Chief Pr AKO E. OBEN 100,000

42 Mrs EYA AYUK Scholastica 20,000

43 Mme Eteng Doris 25,000

44 Mr Moses ETA Enow 20,000

45 Mr simpson Tabe Ayuk 20,000

46 Mr Ayuk Raphael Arrey 10,000

47 Mrs Bessong Helen Eyere 30,000

48 Mr Godfred Betek Tabi 30,000

49 Mr AWUH Mbia Ekolok 10,000

50 Hon Walter Tarkang 50,000

51 Dr Okie Tabi Philip 30,000

52 Mrs Ebai Pauline 25,000

53 Mrs Matilda Nkwo 20,000

54 Councillor Nkaie Moses Eyong 20,000

55 Chief Orock John 15,000

56 Major Etchu Joseph Eyong 50,000

57 sisiko Akwo Pius 30,000

58 mme AgborTambe Martina 30,000

59 Dr Etchu kinsley 25,000

60 Mrs Carine Ondatess Ochikwa. 30,000

61 Sen.chief Dr Anja Simon 150,000

62 Mr Eyong paul Ayukegbe 25,000

63 Pr Agbor Ntui Michael 25,000

64 Mr Teddy Tambeagbor Tabekwere 25,000

65 Mr ENO Chris OBEN 10,000

66 Bar Kenneth Odi Odi 30,000

67 Mme Bessem winifred Ayuk arrey 20,000

68 Mme Ayukegba Evelyn 50,000

69 Mme Orock Comfort Agbor 50,000

70 Mr ABEY Napoleon NTUI 10,000

71 Mayor Ashu Robertson Tabenchong 50,000

72 Pr Ndip Roland 50,000

73 pr Egbe Andrew 25,000

74 Mr Hastings Eta Ebua 10,000

75 Mrs Roseline Arongagb 20,000

76 Mr Tanyitiku Bayee Arikia martin 30,000

77 HE.chief Clarson Mbiayanyor OBEN 50,000

78 Chief TAMBE Adolf Tanchie 25,000

79 Mr Esua John 100,000

80 Mrs Egbe Sabina 10,000

81 H.E Pr. Sarah Agbor 200,000

82 Dr Ogork Ntui Bessong 150,000

83 Mr Adah Consoler Terkula 10,000

84 Chief Dr OBEN GODSON 30,000

85 Bar. Atem Anya Molotov 20,000

86 Mrs Ekwalle Emilia 25,000

87 Dr mrs Agbor Magdaline Tarkang 25,000

88 Mr Orock Thomas 30,000

89 HRM Ayamba Ita Jacques 50,000

90 Bar. Forchack Forchack Valentine 20,000

91 Pr. EBOT EBOT 150,000

92 Mr Tabot Martin 75,000

93 Mr Epey Samuel 30,000

94 Mr Anja Gilbert Tiku 20,000

95 Mr Agbor Sampson Eyong 30,000

96 ANNONYMOUS 150,000

97 Mr.NDIP Carolyn Ewube 15,000

98 Mr Julius Nkom 20,000

99 Mrs Arrey Magdaline Eneke 10,000

100 Mr. Akomara Jerry Eta 25,000

101 Dr Mrs Ojongnkot Comfort Beyang 15,000

102 Mr Enow Kenneth 75,000

103 Mrs Helen AGBOBESSONG 15,000

104 Mme Emilia Forngang 20,000

105 Pr Obinchemchi Egbe 20,000

106 Mme Valentina Tanyitiku Bessem 30,000

107 Mr Francis Manchang Oben 30,000

108 H.E Jerome Obi ETA 100,000

109 Hon. susan Okpu 20,000

110 Annonymous 100,000

111 Dr Enake Tanyitiku 20,000

112 Pr Maureen Tanyi 15,000

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Rita Akana in Yaounde







