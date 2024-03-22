CPDM crime syndicate elects Cavaye Yeguie Djibril as National Assembly speaker

Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, a senior member of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, Cameroon’s ruling party, was reelected the country’s House Speaker of National Assembly Friday.

During an elective plenary sitting of the House in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, Cavaye was reelected with 143 votes out of 156 votes, and there were 13 void votes.

Born in 1940, Cavaye has been the president of Cameroon’s National Assembly since 1992, making him the longest-serving house speaker of the country since independence in 1960.

Source: Xinhuanet