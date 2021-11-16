CPDM and Covid-19: Two down and many to go

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Defense confirmed on Sunday, the deaths of two notorious Francophone army generals Nganso Sunji Jean and Oumarou Djam Yaya.

Generals Nganso and Oumarou Djam Yaya quitted the Cameroon military and political scenes on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Central hospital in Yaoundé.

According to Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo, the two senior officers of the Cameroonian army died from an undisclosed illness.

However, Cameroon Intelligence Report gathered that the veteran French Cameroun soldiers died from Covid-19 related complications. Both French speaking Cameroonians were promoted to the rank of General in July 1993.

Jean Nganso Sunji, a native of the Western Region was an engineer who graduated from the Paris Polytechnic School before becoming a general in 1983. He died at the age of 84.

Oumarou Djam Yaya, aged 82, originally from Northern Cameroon had a spell at the National Gendarmerie School in 1957 and graduated from the Yaoundé Inter-Army Military School (Emia) as a specialist in criminology.

The two generals who died on Sunday were among the senior officers who worked to thwart the attempted coup of April 1984.

By Rita Akana