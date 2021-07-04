Covid-19-AFCON Funds Scandal: French Cameroonians stage anti Biya demo in Paris

Several hundred French Cameroonians were present at a demonstration in Paris initiated by supporters of Prof. Maurice Kamto.

The president of the MRC political party attempted to disassociate himself from the event but the organizers went ahead and staged the anti Biya protest yesterday July 3, 2021 at the Place de la République in Paris.

Many of the demonstrators wore blue T-shirts with the message: “L’alternance c’est Kamto”. Other polo shirts read “Cameroon we can”.

No incident was reported during the demonstration that was heavily attended by some well-known faces in La Republique du Cameroun notably the rapper Valsero and former CRTV journalist Cyrille Kemmegne.

Cameroon Concord News understands that the French Cameroun diaspora demonstration in France was initiated to denounce bad governance and the alleged embezzlement of COVID-19 and Africa Cup of Nations funds.

By Chi Prudence Asong