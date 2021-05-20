Congo-Brazzaville: New Prime Minister is close to first lady Antoinette Nguesso and the president’s youngest son, Denis Christel Nguesso

The new government in Congo Brazzaville is sponsored by President Sassou Nguesso’s family.

Former Prime Minister Clément Mouamba’s government resigned on 16 April, just after President Denis Sassou Nguesso was sworn in for a fourth and final presidential term.

Key members of the Congolese head of state’s inner circle immediately pushed candidates to replace Mouamba. Cameroon Intelligence Report understands that there was a post-election battle to replace Mr. Mouamba.

Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso, who was appointed on 12 May, is very close to both first lady Antoinette Sassou Nguesso and the president’s youngest son, Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso.

However, Post-Sassou era is now on everyone’s thoughts but not lips.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso’s re-election on 21 March for what will surely be his last term has stirred the ambitions of his close entourage, though no one dares admit to it.

By Asu Vera Eyere in the UK