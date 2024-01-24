Clash of the Titans: Nigeria to face Cameroon in AFCON last 16

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The fixture was confirmed after the Cameroonians rounded off the group stage with a pulsating 3-2 victory over the Gambia on Tuesday night.

By the win, they finished Group C with four points behind Senegal while Guinea who lost to the Teranga Lions also on Tuesday qualified for the knockout as one of the best losers.

Super Eagles reached the knockout stage after beating Guinea Bissau 1-0 on Monday.

The team finished Group A with seven points behind the surprise package, Equatorial Guinea.

In the game at the Stade de la Paix, Cameroon scored twice with time ticking away to snatch a dramatic win and one that eliminated Ghana from the tournament.

In an amazing finish in Bouake, Ebrima Colley scored on 85 minutes to put Gambia 2-1 up only for Joseph Gomez to concede an own goal before an added-time Christopher Wooh goal won a thriller.

Although Cameroon are 80 places above the Gambia in the world rankings, they came under considerable first-half pressure and were lucky to be level at 0-0 by half-time.

Source: Punch Nigeria