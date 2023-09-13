CAR President Faustin meets Biya, says Yaoundé will not be a target of Wagner forces

President Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic has met Cameroon’s collapsing president, Paul Biya at the so-called Unity Palace in Yaoundé.

The Russia-Wagner backed leader was in Cameroon to give assurances from President Putin that Moscow would not overthrow the corrupt and moribund Yaoundé government which has been in power for over four decades and has nothing to show for its existence.

Cameroon Intelligence Report understands that the 12 September 2023 meeting lasted over one hour thirty minutes.

Faustin-Archange Touadera, the designated mediator of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), and current Chair of the CEMAC Heads of State Conference also briefed the 90-year-old Cameroonian dictator on his mission to Libreville, where he met, last week, with the new Gabonese strongman.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai