Camrail Reports Increase in Train Collisions in 2022

There were 14 train collisions in Cameroon in 2022, at official level crossings. This is against 13 and 3 in 2021 and 2020, respectively, according to Camrail, the country’s rail concessionaire.

Released on June 15, 2023, during the 15th International Level Crossing Awareness Day, the report stressed that “98% of accidents at level crossings are due to motorists’ non-compliance with the Highway Code.” “A level crossing is an intersection between the railway line and a road or pedestrian crossing (which) poses no danger when the Highway Code is respected,” Camrail indicated.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the increase in accidents at level crossings is also due to illegal level crossings across the country. Out of 217 level crossings identified by the end of July 2022, 90 were illegal.

Stating that violating safety rules near level crossings likely causes major material and human damage, and intrusions into railway premises, which is punishable by Cameroonian law, the Ministry of Transport emphasized that “these rules will be reinforced by stricter penalties with the new law on the regime of railway activities which is currently being drafted.

Source: Business in Cameroon