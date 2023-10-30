Cameroon’s ongoing battle with Conjunctivitis

Cameroon is currently plagued by viral conjunctivitis with the capital of Yaounde particularly affected, the country’s health authorities said on Sunday.

“A suspected epidemic of conjunctivitis is currently occurring in our country, with clusters in schools,” Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie said.

“I recommend that you observe public health measures and, above all, avoid rubbing your eyes with your hands. In case of complications, go to the hospital,” the minister added.

Ophthalmologists in the country have urged people to take hygienic measures such as washing hands with soap and water after treatment and applying cold compresses to the eyes.

Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, is an irritation or inflammation of the conjunctiva, which covers the white part of the eyeball. It is caused by allergies or bacterial or viral infections.

It can be highly contagious and is spread by contact with the eye secretions of an infected person. Symptoms of the disease include redness, itching, and tearing of the eyes. It can also cause discharge or crusting around the eyes.

Source: Xinhuanet