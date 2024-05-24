Cameroon’s machine and equipment imports surge by CFA136bn in 2023

Cameroon’s imports of mechanical and electrical machines and equipment reached CFA656 billion in 2023, up CFA136 billion (26%) from the CFA520 billion spent in 2022. The figures were reported by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The INS report on Cameroon’s foreign trade highlights that imports of these goods accounted for 13.2% of total import expenditures in 2023. This rise underscores Cameroon’s commitment to bolstering its technological and industrial capacities.

Let’s however note that the report does not specify the reasons behind the surge in equipment imports or the countries of origin for these machines and devices.

Source: Business in Cameroon