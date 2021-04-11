Cameroon: who is next?

Fear has gripped members of the Yaounde-based crime syndicate as some of their members start exiting the scene.

Mendo ze, the once popular general manager of the country’s network, CRTV, passed on Friday following a long illness due to a long jail term by a government he served selflessly.

But shortly after his departure, the syndicate’s 103-year-old Senate vice president, Nfon Victor Mukete, also bowed to the inevitable, creating panic in the nation’s capital.

The ruling party is seeing its base being eroded by something it cannot control. It should be recalled that most senior members of the syndicate are over 80 years old and the passing of about six of its members last week, has sent shivers down the spine of this bunch of people who have held their country captive for decades.

By the standards of the crime syndicate, anybody less than 80 years is considered a youth and the death last week of four of their members who are less than 80 years spoke to the danger the party could be facing in the days ahead.

The flood gates seem to be open and many ruling party members, many of whom are colonies of diseases, are trembling in their pants.

The question on many lips is: who is next? Below are some of those who have kicked the bucket, triggering a wave of fear among ruling party members.

Edmond Félix Etoundi was the Chief Executive Officer of Finexs S.A., one of the largest intercity transport companies in Cameroon. He leaves behind a rich CPDM heritage that reveals a fantastic Biya regime success story of a self-made man.

Garga Alim Hayatou, Secretary of State to the Minister of Public Health responsible for the fight against Epidemics and Pandemics and Lamido of Garoua was brought down by the coronavirus.

Monkam Pascal, an industrialist, a businessman. He had a special attachment to the Biya regime and the Cameroon’s corrupt institutions.

Martin Aristide Okouda, the former Minister of Public Works, died on Friday 9 April 2021 following an illness in Paris, France. Aged 70

Chief Mukete, former traditional ruler of the Bafaws reportedly died from an unknown illness

Gervais Mendo Ze, Former cabinet minister and general manager of the Cameroon Radio and Television (CRTV) died after he was released from the Kondengui Maximum Security Prison.

Princess Rabiatou Mamboune Njoya, sister of the Sultan of Bamoun, Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya, died on 9 April 2021,

Gargoum Adoum Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs,

Alim Boukaro Business tycoon

Essomba Pierre, Secretary General at the Ministry of Territorial Administration

By Soter Agbaw-Ebai and Isong Asu





