Cameroon gov’t soldier killed in Akwaya attack, Manyu Ghost Warriors claim responsibility

Manyu Ghost Warriors on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a Cameroon military convoy that killed one soldier in Akwaya town and, according to the Ambazonia Restoration Forces, wounded several more.

The killing reportedly triggered a massive deployment of Cameroon government forces to Akwaya Sub Division.

A source at the Senior Divisional Office in Mamfe confirmed that one service member died in combat Tuesday following an Amba attack. The DO’s office did not release any additional information.

Depending on how one qualifies a combat-related death, at least 19 Cameroon government soldiers have been killed in action in the main road linking Akwaya and Tinta towards the border with Nigeria this month.

The blowing up of Cameroon army vehicles using explosive devices makes 2021 the deadliest for Cameroon government forces since the 88-year-old Biya declared war against the English speaking community in Southern Cameroons.

More than 1500 Cameroon government troops have been killed in combat in Southern Cameroons since the conflict started four years ago.

By Fon Lawrence