Cameroon, France agree on Cameroon historical commission follow-up

Cameroonian President Paul Biya and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed via telephone on February 8 a joint historical commission’s findings on France’s actions against independence movements in Cameroon.

The Elysee Palace said both leaders commended the work of the Franco-Cameroonian commission, which examined France’s role in suppressing independence and opposition movements in Cameroon from 1945 to 1971.

Macron pledged to continue the process of historical reconciliation that began in Yaoundé in 2022, emphasizing France’s commitment to “substantial follow-up” in partnership with Cameroon’s government.

The two leaders expressed alignment on the issue. When receiving the commission’s report at Etoudi Palace on January 28, Biya called it a “necessary first step” toward uncovering historical truth. He encouraged scholars to build on the commission’s work and suggested creating a committee to advance its findings.

The phone conversation followed the commission’s two-part report presentation – first to Macron in Paris on January 21, then to Biya in Yaoundé on January 28. French historian Karine Ramondy and Cameroonian musician Blick Bassy co-chaired the commission.

