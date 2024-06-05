Cameroon faces crop destruction alert amid weather crisis

Heavy rains and strong winds are forecasted to cause degradation and destruction of plantations and fruit trees in various regions of Cameroon between June 1 and 10, according to data by the National Observatory on Climate Change (Onacc).

Onacc identifies the Western and Northwestern regions as highly susceptible to risks detrimental to agricultural production, particularly due to potential hailstorms during the rainy season. The Central and Eastern regions face significant threats, especially to palm groves and banana plantations. Additionally, the Coastal and Southwestern regions are also considered vulnerable.

The entity also advises populations in these southern regions of Cameroon to strictly adhere to the agricultural calendar published by the state agency for their farming activities. The same recommendation is made to populations in the country’s three northern regions regarding “planting activities.”

Source: Business in Cameroon