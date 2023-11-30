Cameroon Concord Person of the Year 2023: polling is now closed

Cameroon Concord News Group has honoured a Person of the Year annually since 1999. The winner is an individual or any group that has deeply influenced the people of Cameroun and Southern Cameroon over the past year. The winner of this coveted award is made public on the first day of December every year, and a profile of the winner accompanies the release. The winner must have affected the news in these countries constructively or in an undesirable way. This sought-after distinction is not an endorsement but a recognition by the readers of this publication.

Past winners of the award include Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o, Bishop Emeritus Francis Teke Lisinge, the Southern Cameroons leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, Archbishop Andrew Nkea the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Bamenda Ecclesiastical Province, former Nigerian head of state Goodluck Jonathan and French Cameroun despot Paul Biya.

The results of the 2023 poll are now closed, and the Editorial Board of this publication is immensely grateful to the over 31,000 readers who participated in this poll. Our London Bureau Chief, Isong Asu, is working on a striking profile of the Cameroon Concord News Group Person of the Year 2023. From our office in London, UK, this paper and its sister publications will make public the name of the Cameroon Concord News Group Person of the Year 2023 winner tomorrow, the first day of December 2023. Stay tuned!

By Staff lady Chi Prudence Asong