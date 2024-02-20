Bundes: Andreas Brehme who scored the winning goal in the 1990 World Cup final has died aged 63

Former Germany defender Andreas Brehme, who scored the winning goal in the 1990 World Cup final, has died aged 63.

Brehme converted a late penalty in the final of the 1990 tournament to secure victory against Argentina in Rome.

He earned 86 caps, including eight goals, for his country and won league titles while at Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Brehme’s partner Susanne Schaefer told German news agency DPA that he “died suddenly” from cardiac arrest.

A versatile left-back, Brehme was at Bayern from 1986-88 and won the Bundesliga title with them in 1987.

“FC Bayern is deeply shocked by the sudden death of Andreas Brehme,” said the German club.

“We will always keep Andreas Brehme in our hearts – as a world champion and even more so as a very special person.

“He will always be part of the FC Bayern family. Rest in peace, dear Andi.”

Brehme played for Kaiserslautern from 1981-86 and 1993-98.

He won the Bundesliga title in 1998 and German Cup in 1996 during his time at the club, with whom he also had a spell as manager from 2000-02.

“The FCK mourns the loss of Andreas Brehme,” said a Kaiserslautern statement.

“He wore the Red Devils jersey for a total of 10 years and became German champion and cup winner with FCK.

“In 1990, he shot the German national team to the World Cup title with his penalty and finally became a football legend.”

Brehme helped Inter Milan win the Serie A title in 1989 and the Italian club said their players would wear black armbands players when they host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of a last-16 Champions League tie.

“A magnificent player, a true Interista,” said Inter. “Ciao Andi, forever a legend.”

Brehme was ‘a great team player’

Germany were managed by Franz Beckenbauer, who died aged 78 in January, at the 1990 World Cup.

Brehme also scored when his country beat England on penalties in the tournament’s semi-finals.

“Andreas Brehme is one of the greatest and best football players in German history. German football has a lot to thank him for,” said German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf.

Former Germany forwards Rudi Voller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also paid tribute to their ex-team-mate.

“Andi was our World Cup hero, but for me even more – he was my close friend and companion,” said Voller.

Rummenigge added: “We played together at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and Andi was a great team player, who was extremely loyal and reliable.

“His love of life was infectious. The fact he’s already gone at the age of 63 makes me very sad.”

Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm won the World Cup with his country in 2014 and the full-back made more than 500 appearances for Bayern Munich in an illustrious career.

He said Brehme was part of his earliest memories of football, having watched him score his famous penalty against Argentina aged six.

“Brehme became one of my idols at the World Cup in Italy,” he said in a social media post.

“The concentrated, determined look in his eyes, when he started the decisive penalty kick against Argentina in the final… Then he hit, it couldn’t be more accurate.

“Andy Brehme was an early, modern defender who played on the right as well as on the left. This also made him a defining part of my career.

“However, no-one was as strong as him. The news came this morning that Andy Brehme had passed away. It’s a sad day for German football and for me. Rest in peace.”

