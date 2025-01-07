Buea: Roman Catholic Bishops say Cameroonians must not lose hope

The Roman Catholic Church in Cameroon has formally entered a Synodal Process. We of the Cameroon Concord News Group are convinced that this is the way to go and it will be a fruitful new departure.

During the opening ceremony of the 48th annual conference of the Cameroonian Bishops in Buea the chief city in the South West region, the Bishops unanimously said that they are in Buea to map out a pathway not a runway.

Millions of Cameroonians both at home and abroad are wondering if the Roman Catholic Bishops are dampening down expectations on the current state of political and economic affairs in the divided nation. The truth is the Bishops are being realistic.

The Bishops want Cameroonians to learn how to journey together being guided by the Holy Spirit. In the words of His Grace Archbishop Andrew Nkea it means being patient with each other and respectful of differing views.

Welcoming the Bishops, His Lordship Bishop Michaël Bibi of the diocese of Buea during a joyous ceremony attended by the Francophone Governor of the South-West region, Bernard Okalla Bilaï and the Mayor of Buea David Mafany, said the focus has to be on Jesus Christ the Prince of Peace.

The President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon, His Grace Archbishop Andrew Nkea on behalf of all the bishops, took advantage of Pope Francis’ message for the Jubilee Year 2025 to convey hope and peace to the Cameroonian people, who are being battered on a daily basis by a sea of crises and natural disasters.

‘We must not lose hope, despite all the difficulties we have, despite all the problems we face, we must not lose hope. Hope is a theological virtue, and without hope there is no life. We continue to hope for a new Cameroon, a Cameroon of unity, a Cameroon of joy, a country that will take care of all Cameroonians,’ said His Grace Andrew Nkea.

The proceedings are currently going on in the Bishop Pius Awa Conference Room inside the pastoral centre.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Fon Lawrence and Rita Akana