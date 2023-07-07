Boyo Division: Francophone soldiers massacred women in their war against Amba fighters

More than 52 Cameroon government soldiers reportedly took part in an operation in Mejang, a village some few kilometers from Mbingo in Belo Subdivision on Tuesday July 4, 2023 in which eyewitnesses say resulted in the killing of several women including the Queen Mother of Mejang and an old blind granny.

The soldiers speaking in the French language said they killed the women because they are mothers and grandmothers of Amba separatists.

The Francophone soldiers shot and wounded three teenagers, killed six women, and then cut short the cries of the young palace guards with a hail of bullets. The Mejang palace where the Queen Mother, Nafoyn Mejang lived was set ablaze.

The onslaught on Mejang is just one of several operations in which Cameroon government army soldiers have slaughtered innocent civilians ever since the 90-year-old President Biya declared war against the English speaking people of Southern Cameroons.

Cameroon Intelligence Report informant in Boyo revealed that army commanders also ordered soldiers to delete young boys, because the teenagers were assumed to be helping Ambazonia fighters.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Fon Lawrence