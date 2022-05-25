Biya’s strategy is to dishearten Ambazonians while Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s strategy is to hearten our people

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government says the people of Southern Cameroons will not tie the progress of the liberation struggle to unity talks advocated by some frontline leaders for political reasons.

Speaking to Cameroon Concord News after a short stay in Cambodia in Asia, Dabney Yerima said the blood of all Southern Cameroonians that have been killed ever since Biya and his Francophone political elites declared war against Ambazonia carries the message of resistance against the enemy, protecting Anglo-Saxon values, building the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, resolving problems confronting Amba restoration groups, forging unity, Amba cohesion, and adhering to the guidelines set by President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe the leader of the Ambazonian nation.

Yerima further said that killing or humiliating our senior citizens such as Mama Regina Mundi is simply pushing the international community away from our struggle.

Vice President Dabney Yaerima concluded that French Cameroun strategy is to dishearten the Southern Cameroons population while President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe is to hearten the people.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai