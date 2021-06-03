Biya’s One and Indivisible war doctrine desperately weak against Ambazonia Interim Gov’t

The ruling CPDM party also known as the crime syndicate is unfortunately weak against the Southern Cameroons Interim Government now under the stewardship of Vice President Dabney Yerima which includes other Ambazonian restoration groups.

The so-called one and indivisible Biya French Cameroun war doctrine being followed by the consortium of crime syndicates in Yaoundé is greatly limited in shaping an endurable reality for the British Southern Cameroons and La Republique du Cameroun.

The Biya French Cameroun one and indivisible strategy was buttressed by the theory that the Cameroon government army will crush the Southern Cameroons uprising within a month and restore law and order with the support of some French Cameroun Anglophone surrogates such as the late Chief VE Mukete and Simon Achidi Achu. The Biya French backed policy has failed to achieve its far-reaching goals in four years of the war in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia.

Consequently, Biya and his acolytes have seen their positions eroded further with each new round of fighting with Southern Cameroons resistance groups. Correspondingly, the Ambazonia Interim Government and its sister groups are growing stronger in Ground Zero and in some international political spaces.

French Cameroun politicians and some progressives deep within the Francophone dominated army are getting closer to an agreement that will prevent Franck Biya from succeeding his father.

A recent conversation between the US Secretary of State and the French Minister of Foreign Affairs on the situation in Southern Cameroons is proof that the Biya Francophone regime’s standing is deteriorating and the Cameroon government military’s continues acts of aggression against innocent Southern Cameroons civilians with a bloody military onslaught is causing a deep tear in the fabric of Anglophone-Francophone relations everywhere in the world.

The Ambazonia Restoration Force with support from the powerful Southern Cameroons diaspora has upgraded its capacity to inflict damage on Cameroon government army soldiers, both in terms of quantity and quality as recently seen in Bui, Mezam, Akwaya, Ekondo Titi, Kupe Muanenguba and Menchum.

The new strategy propounded by Minister Paul Atanga Nji with the support of Minister Secretary General at the presidency of the Republic Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh to arrest Common Law lawyers defending Southern Cameroonians in French Cameroun jails constitutes a desperate attempt to freeze reality with the best case scenario that things will not get any worse.

Every Biya CPDM policy including his appointments lacks the vision or the desire for long-term policy that will keep the two Cameroons together. Biya is indeed a political disaster that has been around La Republique du Cameroun for a long time.

While Biya and his French Cameroun gang are busy trying to preserve the status quo in La Republique by preparing to hand over power to Franck Biya and the disgraced Sako Ikome and Chris Anu are working tirelessly on social media for Southern Cameroonians to see them as liberators, Vice President Dabney Yerima and the Ambazonia Interim Government are learning, adapting and improving conditions for the next and decisive phase of the independence battle.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai