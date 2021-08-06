Biya’s bill of health: Ambazonia Restoration Force raises combat readiness

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima says the current health situation of the French Cameroun dictator in Geneva has pushed Ambazonia Restoration Forces to move to high alert and significantly increased its combat readiness preparing for an imminent chaotic situation in La Republique du Cameroun.

Vice President Dabney Yerima made the comment on Tuesday and said Amba fighters were on the highest alert level ever since the Southern Cameroons war started four years ago.

The Francophone dominated military recently rejected the idea of deploying its air force in Manyu Division in what the French Cameroun military officials claimed will not change the situation in Ground Zero. The army leaders added that there was an urgent need for a political solution to the crisis in Southern Cameroons.

Dabney Yerima announced that Amba fighters would be on alert and warned the Beti Ewondo youthful and inexperience leaders deputizing for the 88-year-old Biya against a continuation of the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo folly against the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Yerima stressed in a conversation with Cameroon Concord News London Bureau Chief Isong Asu on Tuesday that all Ambazonia Restoration forces would take unseen defensive measures and monitor the French Cameroun occupying forces maneuvers.

By Chi Prudence Asong