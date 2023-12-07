Biya: Too old to stay in power

Judging from all political gossips in the nation’s capital Yaoundé, it is evidently clear that Biya still wants to hang on. Biya is 91 and if Cameroonians are not deceiving themselves, can a 91-year-old man be enthusiastic about developing a country?

The time to make room for the youngest, for new ideas and for other experiences has come and the new commanders of the Presidential Guards and the Rapid Intervention Battalion must embrace it!

Since Biya and his generation have refused to accept their well-deserved role as retired senior citizens, we of the Concord Group are of the opinion that the military should stage a coup and restore the dignity of the Cameroonian nation.

Meeting with the new Gabonese leader General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on Wednesday in Yaoundé, Biya showed multiple signs of fatigue, dragging his words, getting bogged down in his sentences, getting lost in his statements. Biya has gotten enough and he should go and go now!

If Biya decides to run in the 2025 presidential election, it will be mainly because of the crimes he and his kinsmen have committed against several innocent Cameroonian families.

Biya’s outing in Moscow during the Russia-Africa Summit demonstrated the risk posed by people in their 80s and 90s – who cling.

Corruption is everywhere and blood is spilling on town and city streets from crime the Biya hardliners are not fighting.

No fresh ideas coming from even the Western-trained Francophone political elite. Almost everywhere in Cameroon is the same. But Biya and his gang are only ensuring that he will be unstoppable in 2025.

Luckily, younger military leaders are popping up all over Africa including the one Biya received on Wednesday at the so-called Unity Palace.

So who is that presidential guard commander in Yaoundé who is willing to come to the rescue of the Cameroonian nation?

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai