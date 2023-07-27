Biya to join African leaders in Moscow and attend Russia-Africa summit

Biya left Yaoundé today, accompanied by his wife, Chantal and a sea of cabinet ministers to attend the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit which will be held in Saint-Petersburg from 26 to 30 July 2023.

The official delegation of the 90-year-old includes Lejeune MBELLA MBELLA, Minister of External Relations, Samuel MVONDO AYOLO, Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic, Joseph BETI ASSOMO, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense, Louis Paul MOTAZE, Minister of Finance, Emmanuel NGANOU DJOUMESSI, Minister of Public Works, Luc Magloire MBARGA ATANGANA, Minister of Trade, MENGOT Victor ARREY-NKONGHO, Minister in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency of the Republic, Alamine OUSMANE MEY, Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Vice-Admiral Joseph FOUDA, Special Adviser to the President of the Republic, MAHAMAT PABA SALE, Ambassador of Cameroon to Russia and Simon Pierre BIKELE, Chief of State Protocol.

The trip, which will be one of the most closely watched visits to Russia in decades, comes at a time when the Russian unprovoked attack on Ukraine is developing into a hydra-headed conflict.

The Cameroonian dictator is making the trip less than 48 hours after his return from Geneva, Switzerland.

By Rita Akana