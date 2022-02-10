Biya regime to begin mass arrests after Africa Cup of Nations

The Special Criminal Court will order the arrest of several Cameroon government authorities in the coming days as the 88-year-old President Biya vowed that those responsible for dubious award of contracts in the buildup to the Africa Cup of Nations and the Covid-19 pandemic will pay a heavy price.

The corruption came amid a period of political turmoil in Southern Cameroons that critics blame on Biya’s increasingly authoritarian rule and the fight against the Nigerian Islamic terror group Boko Haram. Staying in power by rigging every election, Biya has shaken up his government, arrested several prominent figures, cracked down on dissidents, restricted the news media and renewed fighting with Boko Haram and Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

The Yaoundé regime has also come under pressure from the thousands of refugees in the Far North region who have fled violence in Northern Nigeria, and a series of bloody attacks between the Arab shoa and Kotoko ethnic groups.

A source at the office of the presidency, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with CPDM rules said, the Special Criminal Court will also target the leadership of the Cameroon Development Cooperation (CDC) in Southern Cameroons.

Our chief Yaoundé informant has described the upcoming anti corruption operation as massive and said those found guilty will receive every punishment they deserve. The government will also be pressing ahead with a purge of judicial and police officials.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé