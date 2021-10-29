Biya regime starts 3rd phase vaccination against coronavirus

Cameroon began vaccinating of people above the age of 18 on Wednesday in its third phase of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

The vaccination campaign which will run until Sunday will take place in health facilities and in all public places including churches and mosques, Manaouda Malachie, the health minister, said.

“Three percent of the target population (has) received a 1st dose (of vaccination) and 1.1 percent is fully vaccinated,” Malachie tweeted Wednesday at the start of the campaign.

He said, the Central African nation has so far recorded 102,499 cases and 1,686 deaths.

Cameroon wants to vaccinate 60 percent of the target population by January 2023, according to figures from Expanded Program on Immunization.

Source: Xinhuanet