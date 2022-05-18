Biya regime reopens border with Central African Republic

The government of Cameroon has agreed to reopen its border with the Central African Republic for humanitarian reasons.

This measure, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), is to enable the resumption of the exportation of high consumption basic products from Cameroon to the war-torn country.

The decision to stop the exportation of basic products from Cameroon to its neighbours, the Central African Republic and Congo (Brazzaville), was taken by Cameroon’s Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atanga, because of the Ukrainian war and its consequences on certain products of high consumption in Africa.

According to Cameroonian authorities, the measures were taken with a view to protecting the Cameroonian people from the consequences of the Ukrainian war which has provoked “enormous inflationist shocks in Africa”.

The Central African Republic, had on its part, attributed the measure to pressure from France and the European Union with a view to asphyxiating the Bangui regime, which is supported by Russian mercenaries.

“Instead of opting for a diplomatic solution to the situation by contacting the Cameroonian authorities for negotiations, the Touadera regime in Bangui resorted to accusations that Cameroon closed its frontier to satisfy European demands,” a political analyst in Bangui who opted for anonymity said.

However, sensing the catastrophic consequences linked to the border closure, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) resorted to humanitarian diplomacy and took the initiative to contact and discuss with the Cameroonian authorities on the possibility of reopening the border.

Discussions between the two sides led to the current temporary suspension of the decision to close the border between the Central African Republic and Cameroon.

Source: HumAngle