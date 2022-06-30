Biya regime number one enemy of Southern Cameroons

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government says the Biya French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé is number one enemy of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, lauding the people of Cross River State in Nigeria for their unwavering support for Southern Cameroons refugees.

Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a Tuesday telephone conversation with Cameroon Concord News London Bureau Chief.

“The people of British Southern Cameroons consider the French backed Biya regime as the number one enemy of Ambazonia,” Vice President Dabney Yerima said.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader then lauded the people of Cross River and Taraba states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their support for Ambazonian refugees, saying, “Deep within the Interim Government we are sure that the people of Nigeria particularly those in the Cross River and Taraba constituencies will never distanced from support of Southern Cameroons refugees and the liberation of Southern Cameroons.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vice President Dabney Yerima said he was very satisfied with his recent trip to South Africa and his meeting with prominent South African politicians including Hon. Julius Malema.

By Chi Prudence Asong