Biya regime inaugurates first of five planned Child Rights Centers

Cameroon inaugurated its first Child Rights Center on Wednesday at the University of Yaoundé II in Soa, a significant step in a UNICEF-backed initiative to integrate child rights into academic programs.

This initiative stems from a memorandum of understanding signed on July 16, 2024, between the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and eight Cameroonian academic institutions. According to Nadine Perrault, UNICEF’s representative in Cameroon, the inauguration is “an important step in our collaboration with the academic world to advance child rights in Cameroon.” She justified the choice of this public university based on its “academic excellence” and “the reforms it has undertaken.” The initiative draws on proven models in Greece and Georgia and is based on an ambitious vision: to integrate child rights into academic programs and raise awareness among future generations of professionals and leaders about this essential cause.

The new Child Rights Center is more than a physical structure. it represents a true platform for action in promoting child rights. Its mission includes strengthening the university’s capacity to produce policy-oriented research and training teachers and administrative staff on child rights-based approaches. The goal is to integrate these rights into university curricula in collaboration with UNICEF and other stakeholders.

The center will also serve as a hub for research, teaching, and advocacy. It will offer training programs, community activities, and campaigns to engage the academic community on the importance of protecting and promoting child rights. These rights are enshrined in Cameroon’s Constitution, as well as in regional and international instruments to which Cameroon is a party, such as the African Union’s African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“The Child Rights Center is a means of institutionalizing the defense of child rights within the academic ecosystem,” said Richard Laurent Omgba, Rector of the University of Yaoundé II.

This center, the first of its kind, is part of a broader project that plans to establish similar structures at four other universities: the University of Yaoundé I (Centre), the University of Maroua (Far North), the University of Dschang (Bafoussam), and the Catholic University of Central Africa (UCAC) in Yaoundé. These centers will aim to strengthen the role of universities in driving societal change while preparing students and researchers to become active advocates for child rights within their respective fields. The goal is to “create a university ecosystem where child rights become a lasting priority through research, teaching, and advocacy.”

Source: Sbbc