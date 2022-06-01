Biya regime detained thousands of Anglophones since the war started five years ago

The Southern Cameroons Department for Homeland Security says more than three thousand Ambazonians have been detained by French Cameroun since the war started in 2017.

A statement released recently by the Ambazonia Interim Government said on Monday that French Cameroun prison authorities and the National Gendarmerie have been committing brutal crimes against English speaking Southern Cameroons prisoners, including women, children, and the elderly.

Southern Cameroons prisoners are subjected to severe physical and psychological torture during the arrest, at interrogation centers, and in jails, the IG statement noted.

According to the Ambazonia Interim Government, nearly 175 Southern Cameroons detainees have been killed as a result of torture and medical negligence in Francophone jails in Douala, Yaoundé, Dschang and Mbouda.

Francophone prison authorities keep Southern Cameroons detainees and prisoners of conscience under deplorable conditions lacking proper hygienic standards. The Southern Cameroonians are subjected to other inhumane and degrading circumstances, including administrative detention, solitary confinement, and bans on family visits.

The Southern Cameroons prisoners have been held for over five years now without being charged, tried, or convicted.

By Isong Asu in London