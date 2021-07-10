Biya regime dangerous than Boko Haram

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima says the Biya French Cameroun regime is a crime syndicate and a rogue entity that poses grave threats to peace and security in Sub Saharan Africa adding that the regime is danger than the Nigerian Islamic sect Boko Haram.

Vice President Yerima made the remarks during a press briefing on his recent tour of Namibia. The exiled leader warned about the threats posed by French Cameroun and its invading army against Southern Cameroons and called for international action.

“International civil servants deep within the African Union and the United Nations are all aware of the fact that the French Cameroun regime under Biya is a crime syndicate and a rogue entity for the Sub Saharan region, and it poses threats to peace as well as security, and it is dangerous than Boko Haram” Dabney Yerima highlighted.

Yerima urged the Southern African nations and the Commonwealth to shoulder their responsibilities within the framework of the UN Charter to oblige La Republique du Cameroun to fully respect the right of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia to exist as an independent nation and to hold to account all Francophone army soldiers responsible for the genocide currently going on in Southern Cameroons.

The Ambazonian Vice President reiterated again that the French Cameroun regime’s repeated military attacks against Southern Cameroons which have escalated especially with the recent killing of a physics teacher in Kumba and innocent civilians in Bamenda, would have been impossible without support and protection of the French government of President Emmanuel Macron.

The War in Southern Cameroons has already claimed at least 40 000 lives, almost all of them civilian children, men and women, murdered by Cameroun troops in a series of targeted killings, organized massacres, and killings by fire in over 400 villages burnt down to ashes across Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia. Over half a million people have been forcibly displaced as refugees living in various countries and especially in refugee camps in Nigeria. Over another half a million people have become IDPs hiding in forests, caves and hills due to forced displacement. Additionally, over 1.5 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster.

La Republique du Cameroun uses not only arson and the destruction of food, livestock, and crops in the fields as weapons of war. It also uses rape. Rape of Ambazonian women and girls by Cameroun troops is systematic and widespread. This agonizing situation is compounded by the fact that a high percentage of Cameroun troops are HIV positive and also has other STDs. When they rape they infect the women and girls. This appears to be part of the genocide agenda of Cameroun. Reports are now emerging of scores of school girls raped, impregnated and infected by La Republique du Cameroun’s troops. This poses a nightmare not only of the HIV and STD infections but also of rampant teenage pregnancies. Cameroun troops have burnt down health facilities and killed health workers in rural and semi-urban areas. Accessing health facilities or health practitioners is a huge challenge for rural and semi-urban folks.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai on special assignment in Windhoek