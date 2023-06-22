Biya is in Paris

Paul Biya is in the French capital, Paris this Thursday 22 June 2023 to attend the opening ceremony of the summit for new global financial pact at the Palais Brongniart in Paris. The 90-year-old Cameroonian dictator was received at the summit venue by Madam Catherine Colonna, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed all participants and praised their determination to fight against poverty and to safe planet earth. Macron highlighted the efforts of youths and civil society organisations in the preparation and orientation of the summit.

For his part, the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said the global financial architecture is outdated, dysfunctional and unjust. He urged participants at the summit for a new global financial pact to take action to meet the urgent needs of developing countries.

Work at the summit is divided into six workshops such as rethinking the multilateral banking model to meet new challenges, adopting a new method/partnerships for green growth or showing solidarity to break free from the debt trap, etc. The conclusions will be presented at the closing session of the summit tomorrow.

Mr. BIYA and his wife Chantal will later this evening attend a working dinner offered by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

Culled from the PRC