Biya French Cameroun war killed more than 10,000 Southern Cameroons teenagers

More than 10,000 Southern Cameroons teenagers have been killed ever since the Paul Biya-led aggression against the people of British Southern Cameroons began in 2016, according to Vice President Dabney Yerima of the Ambazonia Interim Government.

Thousands of innocent children have lost their lives while hundreds living in the rural areas of Southern Cameroons remain at risk of death from preventable disease, the exiled Ambazonian leader said on Monday.

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Intelligence Report Vice President Dabney Yerima added that the “true teenager toll” of the conflict in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia is likely to be far higher.

More than eighty five thousand Southern Cameroons refugees in neighboring Nigeria are acutely malnourished, one quarter of them aged fewer than five.

At least 11 Southern Cameroons children have been killed or wounded in Bui Division since the 89-year old tyrant arrived Washington DC for the US-Africa Summit, said Dabney Yerima.

In an interview with a French Cameroun newspaper Le Jour, the jailed Ambazonia leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe said that peace in Southern Cameroons is not possible unless the invading French Cameroun military and Francophone leaders in Yaoundé abandon their arrogant mentality.

The ailing President Biya launched the devastating war on the English speaking minority communities in 2016 with political support, arms and logistics from Paris.

The objective was to stifle the Southern Cameroons protest and quest for an independent state and crush the popular Ambazonia Interim Government, which has been running Southern Cameroons affairs in the absence of a functional government in English speaking Cameroon.

By Chi Prudence Asong with files from Isong Asu and Rita Akana